Curious about just how far your housing dollar stretches in Baltimore?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a home in Baltimore if you don’t want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a peek at what the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1509 W. Lombard St., #2 (Union Square)

First up, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1509 W. Lombard St., #2 that’s listed for $1,100/month.

The building offers garage parking, an alarm system and garden access. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

719 Washington Place (Mount Vernon)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 719 Washington Place that’s also going for $1,100/month.

The unit features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, central heating and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

313 Albemarle St. (Little Italy)

Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 313 Albemarle St.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

3228 Toone St. (Canton)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 3228 Toone St. that’s going for $1,100/month.

In the unit, there are ceiling fans, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, closet space and exposed brick. Building amenities include on-site laundry and extra storage space, but cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1001 W. Fayette St., #1 (Poppleton)

Located at 1001 W. Fayette St., #1, here’s an 850-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse that’s listed for $1,095/month.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, and a balcony. Outdoor space and secured entry are offered as building amenities. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

