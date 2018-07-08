  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frederick County Jail, ice, Immigration

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland county is turning a profit on its contract with the federal government to house detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Frederick News-Post reports that the county sheriff’s office receives $83 per inmate per day to house immigration detainees at the county jail.

A county audit found that the cost of housing the inmates is anywhere from $21 to $53 per day, depending on how the costs are calculated.

Last year the county housed more than 300 different detainees under its agreement with ICE. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said that anywhere from 35 to 52

ICE detainees are housed at the jail at any given time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s