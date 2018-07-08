  • WJZ 13On Air

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland’s biggest beach town say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a series of arrests outside an underage nightclub.

The investigation by Ocean City police follows release of a Twitter video that appears to show an officer striking an individual during an arrest. On Twitter, the person being struck is identified as a 13-year-old.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports police arrested six people ranging in age from 13 to 20 Thursday outside the H2O under-21 nightclub.

Charges included disorderly conduct and assault. A police spokeswoman says no injuries were reported.

Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said Friday in a statement that the department’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating. In the statement, he says the six-second Twitter video shows a small snippet of a much larger incident.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

