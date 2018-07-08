CALIFORNIA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police say they have found the body of a man who jumped off a boat in the Patuxent River.

According to NRP, the 30-year-old man jumped from the boat near Myrtle Point Park in the evening.

The victim will be taken to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

NRP continue to investigate the incident.

Body of 30 yo man recovered at 9:22 pm from Patuxent River near Myrtle Point Park. Victim will be taken to ME’s office for autopsy. Investigation by @MDNRPolice ongoing. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 9, 2018

Maryland is on track to have one of its deadliest years on the water. This is the 12th reported death on Maryland’s waterways this year.

