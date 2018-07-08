  • WJZ 13On Air

CALIFORNIA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police say they have found the body of a man who jumped off a boat in the Patuxent River.

According to NRP, the 30-year-old man jumped from the boat near Myrtle Point Park in the evening.

The victim will be taken to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

NRP continue to investigate the incident.

Maryland is on track to have one of its deadliest years on the water. This is the 12th reported death on Maryland’s waterways this year.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

