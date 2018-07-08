DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man was shot along a Dundalk road early Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police report.

According to police, the man stopped in the 7800 block of Pennisula Expressway around 1 a.m. after his Jeep Grand Cherokee was having car trouble.

He told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects, who then shot him in his lower body and fled with his car.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said the victim’s SUV was later found in Baltimore City.

