BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preakness 2018 may have already passed, but Pimlico Race Course opened its gates to riders and it was for a good cause.

Horse enthuists got the opportunity of a life time to ride around the Pimlico Race Course on Sunday.

“It’s an opportunity for people who have always had the desire to be able to ride there horse on the same track where 13 triple crown winners Seabiscuit, War Admiral, all the great horses that have ever blessed Maryland have been on this track,” said Carrie Everly with the Maryland Jockey Club.

The Maryland Jockey Club organized the event and proceeds will benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and Susan G. Komen.

“It’s actually one of what they call horse bucket list for her, because she is a big horse racing fan in general,” says Preston Crum, a father who traveled with his daughter from Virginia.

“I’m going to tell them that I got to ride where all the triple crown winners have raced,” says Sydney Crum, a 16-year-old rider.

About 240 riders were expected throughout the day on Sunday, to trot or gallop along the same path as legends past.

“The fact that we’re here is a great opportunity. I wouldn’t say we are as good as they are, but we can handle a lot that’s thrown at us too,” says Jessica Zarudzki.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and participants paid 50-dollars to loop around twice.