DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Friends and family members offered their fond memories of Rebecca Smith, one of five employees killed in a shooting in a Maryland newspaper’s office.

The Baltimore Sun reports that dozens gathered at a visitation in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon to pay respects.

Smith’s mother, Beth Rittenour, of Warren, Ohio, called her “smart, beautiful, talented, everything you want in a daughter.”

The 34-year-old Smith joined The Capital as an advertising sales assistant in November. She and four of her colleagues were killed June 28 when a gunman attacked the paper’s Annapolis newsroom.

Her cousin, Tammy Kaskel, said Smith was always extremely supportive of others.

Smith would always accompany her fiance, Dewayne Poling Jr., on trips he took to play softball. Over the weekend, Poling’s team held a benefit softball tournament in her memory.

Earlier Sunday, a Capital Gazette editor Gerald Fischman was also laid to rest.

