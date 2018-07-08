(AP)– Officials in Thailand confirm 4 soccer team members have been taken out of the cave and efforts to rescue the rest of the boys is underway.

Several ambulances have been seen leaving the area of the cave rescue and a helicopter is then taking the boys to a nearby hospital.

Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the operation, said earlier Sunday that 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and two divers will accompany each boy as they’re gradually extracted.

The boys and their coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

