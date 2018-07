JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after a truck crashed into a home in Joppa Sunday morning.

According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened around 8:25 a.m. on Philadelphia Road (MD-7) and Old Mountain Road South.

8:25a #jmvfc8 is on the scene of a vehicle into a building at MD-7/Philadelphia Rd & Old Mountain Rd South #Joppa. Paramedics are evaluating the driver and a building inspector has been requested.

📷👌to use, credit JMVFC pic.twitter.com/bPlrg8aCSd — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) July 8, 2018

Paramedics evaluated the driver and a building inspector was requested.

JoppaCrash Credit: Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

JoppaCrash2 Credit: Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

JoppaCrash3 Credit: Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

JoppaCrash4 Credit: Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook