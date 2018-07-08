BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are dead and two others wounded in four separate shootings in Baltimore City Sunday. That’s in addition to five more shootings, one fatal, on Saturday.

According to Baltimore City police, an 18-year-old man was shot in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue died. The initial call came in around 8:30 p.m. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at a local hospital.

Another shooting was also confirmed around 9:45 p.m. by Baltimore City Police in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. Officers found an man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Earlier Sunday, police responded to the 3400 block of Edmonston Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived just after 11;30 a.m. they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 4:50 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Plum Street where they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police said during the investigation, video obtained shows the man was struck by a car.

An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

It’s a violent end to an already violent weekend with five shootings Saturday.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Fairlawn Avenue for a report of a shooting around 4:25 p.m. Saturday. They found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Greenhill Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police believe he was shot in the 4900 block of Sinclair Lane.

Also on Saturday, officers responded to the 3700 block of South Hanover Street for a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. There they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police believe a suspect attempted to rob a store on the block and in the course of the robbery, the victim was shot.

Then at 11 p.m. officers went to the 1600 block of Pentwood Road for a report of the shooting. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings are asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

