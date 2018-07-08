  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMScandal
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joppatowne Marina

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is recovering Sunday night at a local hospital after she was struck by a boat propeller on her foot, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Joppa Magnolia VFC along with Abington Fire EMS responded to the Joppatowne Marina around 6:10 p.m. for a report of an injured woman aboard an incoming boat.

The woman was taken to MedStar Franklin hospital where she’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Maryland Could Have Deadliest Summer On The Water

Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s