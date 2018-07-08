JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is recovering Sunday night at a local hospital after she was struck by a boat propeller on her foot, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Joppa Magnolia VFC along with Abington Fire EMS responded to the Joppatowne Marina around 6:10 p.m. for a report of an injured woman aboard an incoming boat.

6:10p #jmvfc8 responded to @joppamarina for an injured adult female onboard an incoming boat. JMVFC’s paramedic units were on other calls so @AbingdonFire paramedic unit responded & transported her to @MedStarFranklin in stable condition. @MDNRPolice investigating. — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) July 8, 2018

The woman was taken to MedStar Franklin hospital where she’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating.

