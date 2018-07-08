JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is recovering Sunday night at a local hospital after she was struck by a boat propeller on her foot, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Joppa Magnolia VFC along with Abington Fire EMS responded to the Joppatowne Marina around 6:10 p.m. for a report of an injured woman aboard an incoming boat.
The woman was taken to MedStar Franklin hospital where she’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating.
