WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland lake is closing its shores to divers after the discovery of invasive zebra mussels.

Carroll County commissioners ordered local dive company Undersea Outfitters to cease operations at the Hyde’s Quarry lake in Westminster as of Sunday.

The Carroll County Times reports the state Department of Natural Resources confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in May.

The county decided to close the lake to divers so it could implement plans to eradicate the mussels.

Some divers are upset with the decision, and say that divers would not interfere with any efforts to remove the mussels.

A county spokeswoman says the board of commissioners was concerned the mussels could spread to other bodies of water. The board also wants to preserve the lake as a future water source.

