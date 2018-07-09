DUNDALK (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 50-year-old man after a standoff in Dundalk that lasted more than four hours Sunday night.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the standoff started just after 8 p.m., after officers stopped a vehicle with stolen tags near Willow Spring Rd. and Pine Ave.

According to police, when officers approached the car, the driver, later identified as Jason John Kassakatis, got out of the car, pulled out a handgun, and walked away while holding the gun against himself.

Officers set up a perimeter around the man, who eventually stopped near the intersection of Yorkway and Kinship.

Tactical and hostage negotiations units were called out to assist.

Kassakatis later surrendered to police at 12:30 a.m.

Police recovered the gun and a knife from the suspect, and also found another gun inside the car.

Kassakatis was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, handgun on person, handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia, failure to obey a lawful order, possession of a dangerous weapon, and theft under $100.

