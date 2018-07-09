TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Democratic challenger for the top office in Baltimore County may not be decided yet despite an announcement Friday.

After a close race and counting the final ballots, election officials unofficially declared John Olszewski the winner of the Democratic ticket.

But, his challengers could still call for a recount.

State Senator Jim Brochin, the closest Democratic challenger for Baltimore County executive, lost by only nine votes.

Now election officials are waiting to see if he requests a recount.

Locked away inside the Baltimore County Board of Elections Office there are more than 80,000 ballots.

They were counted once, now possibly waiting to be counted again.

The board of elections expects to certify the voters’ decision Tuesday morning.

At that point, Brochin could request a recount.

Meaning volunteers might be tallying ballots again starting later this week.

Olszewski thanked supporters in Towson on Monday.

Senator Brochin said he is still weighing options, but may have a decision in the next 24 hours.

If a challenger requests a recount, election officials say it could take nearly a week.

