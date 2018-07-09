  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Monday morning.

Police say the first homicide happened just before 2 a.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 400 block of North Haven St.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the upper and lower body.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation into this murder shows the victim was involved in an altercation before the fatal shooting.

The second homicide occurred about five hours later, in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Rd.

Officers were called to the scene for an unresponsive man, and later found that he had been shot in the upper body.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

