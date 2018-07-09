  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, Boonsboro, South Mountain State Park

BOONSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police report a rock climber found a body along a trail in South Mountain State Park Monday.

According to police, the body was found near Black Rock on the Appalachian Trail in Washington County, Maryland.

The rock climber found the body Monday afternoon.

Police are in the process of recovering the body. It will be taken to the medical examiner’s officer in Baltimore for an autopsy.

NRP will lead the investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s