BOONSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police report a rock climber found a body along a trail in South Mountain State Park Monday.

According to police, the body was found near Black Rock on the Appalachian Trail in Washington County, Maryland.

The rock climber found the body Monday afternoon.

Police are in the process of recovering the body. It will be taken to the medical examiner’s officer in Baltimore for an autopsy.

NRP will lead the investigation.

