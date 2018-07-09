CALIFORNIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the body of man who was found Sunday in the Patuxent River.

The body of 30-year-old Antonio Capozzi Jr., of Wolcott, Conn., was found near Myrtle Point Park.

Natural Resources Police say he went missing after swimming from a pontoon boat.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for autopsy.

ID of swimmer who died yesterday in the Patuxent River near Myrtle Point Park: Antonio Capozzi Jr., 30, of Wolcott, CT. He went missing after swimming from a pontoon boat. Body recovered last evening. Autopsy today. — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 9, 2018

