CALIFORNIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the body of man who was found Sunday in the Patuxent River.

The body of 30-year-old Antonio Capozzi Jr., of Wolcott, Conn., was found near Myrtle Point Park.

Natural Resources Police say he went missing after swimming from a pontoon boat.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for autopsy.

