ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Four of the five people who died in the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom have been laid to rest.

Three of the services happened over the weekend.

At the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, Wendi Winters was remembered as loving, caring, and brave.

A Capital reporter says she’s alive because Winters tried to stop the attack by charging at the gunman with nothing more than a recycling bin.

That distraction allowed Winter’s colleague a few precious moments to run away.

So many people showed up – more than 700 – that her memorial had to be moved from her church to the art’s hall.

Her four children, three in the Navy, with voices cracking, summoned the strength to talk about their mom.

“My mother’s life has been stolen from us. My mother’s life has been stolen from all of us,” one of her daughter’s said.

Her son declared, “My mom is an American hero.”

Her other daughter told the crowd that her mom believed that songs and music are good for kids, which led her to say, “Even though I am sad, confused, angry, and devastated, how can I keep from singing? All I ask is that you catch me when I fall.”

She then sang, and when her voice let her down, the crowd filled in.

Finally, Summer, her youngest daughter, stood at the podium, “I love you mom. We all love you.”

Also this weekend, in Olney was the funeral of editor Gerald Fishman.

He’s remembered as intensely curious, intellectual, dry, and witty.

Sales associate Rebecca Smith’s family remembered her as sweet, talented, a strong and good person. Her fiancee is heavily involved in recreational softball. Over the weekend, 20 teams donated their fundraising efforts to a fund to help Smith’s family.

Services for the final victim, sports reporter John McNamara, will be held Tuesday in College Park.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook