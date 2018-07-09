BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Health Department is warning people not to eat fresh crab imported from Venezuela.

At least nine people have been made ill by Vibrio bacteria in the crab meat. Two of those people have been hospitalized.

Maryland crab meat is safe to eat.

Vibrio bacteria occur naturally throughout the world in brackish waters, including the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the health department, symptoms include watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

Containers must show where the crab meat is from. In restaurants you can also check.

“We’re encouraging people to ask. Ask for the invoices, ask for the containers. That pretty much says it all,” said Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oysters. “If they don’t want to supply them, then there’s a problem.”

For McComas, there is no problem. Ryleigh’s Oysters serves only Maryland crab meat.

According to the CDC, there are typically 80,000 Vibrio infections in the United States every year, and 100 deaths.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook