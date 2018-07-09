DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Officers in Baltimore County are searching for suspects in Dundalk after a car struck a police cruiser.
Police said the incident began around 5:33 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle in the 8200 block of Shore Road. Officers noticed the suspicious vehicle and determined it was stolen.
They believe four to six occupants were inside the car at the time of the incident.
The car tried to flee police and struck a police cruiser. The officer was not injured.
The suspects then all bailed and ran in different directions.
Officers continue to look for the suspects in the area of the Lynch and Dineen streets.
A source told WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta that the suspects are all juveniles.
Police were seen searching a nearby Jeep.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook