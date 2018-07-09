DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Officers in Baltimore County are searching for suspects in Dundalk after a car struck a police cruiser.

Police said the incident began around 5:33 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle in the 8200 block of Shore Road. Officers noticed the suspicious vehicle and determined it was stolen.

Police now searching this Jeep a few blocks from the crime scene. A source tells #WJZ this car was reported stolen and had approx. 6 teenagers inside. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/9hZ8GrnlAv — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) July 10, 2018

They believe four to six occupants were inside the car at the time of the incident.

The car tried to flee police and struck a police cruiser. The officer was not injured.

About 50 yards down the alley, a police car has front end damage and is pushed into a ditch. Police say several teenagers rammed the car in a stolen SUV before scattering. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/JrZjFXCgFq — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) July 10, 2018

The suspects then all bailed and ran in different directions.

Officers continue to look for the suspects in the area of the Lynch and Dineen streets.

A source told WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta that the suspects are all juveniles.

Police were seen searching a nearby Jeep.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook