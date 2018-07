BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing for about two weeks.

Devon Ireland was last seen the morning of June 26.

Missing Child: #BCoPD searching for Devon Ireland, 17, of the 11900-blk Thurloe Dr, 21093. Devon was last seen on the morning of June 26th. He is described as 5'9," 172 lbs, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black Adidas slides. Please call 911 with any info. ^SV pic.twitter.com/CNOPhn6M0f — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) July 9, 2018

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black Adidas slides.

Anyone with information about Ireland is asked to call 911.

