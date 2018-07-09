TOWNSEND, Del. (AP/WJZ) — A Delaware highway crash that killed a New Jersey man and his four daughters is still under investigation.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, Friday on U.S. Route 1 when Delaware State Police say a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the family’s minivan and another car.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard III of East New Market, Maryland. No charges have been filed.

Police identified the father as 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey. News outlets identified the daughters as 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Police say the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Trinidad’s brother, Daniel, told the New York Post “their bodies in the morgue are unrecognizable.”

“They’re a God fearing family,” he said. “They go to church. My brother texted me a picture of the blue crabs they ate on 4th of July. They’re all gone in the blink of an eye.”

A family friend, Linda Douglas, who set up a GoFundMe for the family, told NJ.com that Audie Trinidad was “always the dad to pick everyone up in the minivan … We traded off, but no matter whose sweet 16 it was, you could always count on Audie.”

A vigil was held for the family Sunday in their hometown. The mother is still recovering from the crash.

