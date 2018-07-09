BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the driver of a suspect vehicle they believe that may have a connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Baltimore.

Police said Monday that Taylor Hayes’ condition is “improving” at an area hospital after several surgeries, but that they are continuing to look for the shooter who put Taylor in the hospital.

Police are looking for the driver of a white Mercedes they believe could have a connection with the shooting.

Police arrested the 33-year-old driver of the vehicle in which the girl was in at the time of the shooting after officers reportedly found a gun and drugs inside the car.

RELATED: 7-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore Remains Hospitalized; Police Continue Search For Shooter

Darnell Holmes was arrested for handgun and narcotics offenses Friday. Holmes is not related to the young victim, but police say she is related to the other child who was in the backseat at the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting Thursday doesn’t appear to be random but they still aren’t sure the intended target.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where police described her injuries as critical and unstable.

Her family has been huddled at Shock Trauma since Thursday night, hoping for a miracle. Family members say her critical condition hasn’t improved much since that time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her family with financial expenses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook