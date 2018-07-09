HERMITAGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two brothers went viral last month during their search for their long-lost twin sisters, and on Sunday, the siblings finally met.

It’s a story that starts with a single photograph and a simple sign: “Looking for our twin sisters born 1968 and adopted together in the Ellwood City, PA area. Birth mother named Sally. Please Share!!”

People did exactly that.

“Thousands and thousands,” Matt Shaw said.

That’s how Matt Shaw and Ed Clark found Dana Cameron and Donna Haun, who had been living in Hermitage.

“We were just shocked. Because we had no clue. I mean, you have no clue. And then to find out not only do you have one [sibling], you got three more,” Dana said.

The brothers themselves had, in fact, just met.

Ed was on his farm in Enon Valley, Lawrence County, when he was contacted by Matt, who was in South Carolina, through the Ancestry DNA website. They soon learned they were adopted by different parents after birth and had information that they might also have older twin sisters.

So they posted a plea on Facebook.

“I had seen other people doing something similar to it and we brought it up and said maybe we should do this Facebook thing,” Matt said, “and when I met Ed for the first time, we said, well, let’s do it, we’re here. So we wrote the sign. Never in a million years would I have dreamed that it would have done what it did.”

“Just within a couple of days, thousands of people shared it and viewed it and then [KDKA] picked up on it and did the story,” Ed said, “and it grew even that much more.”

Sunday was the first new family reunion at Buhl Park in Hermitage.

“I hope we’re all close. I hope we do a lot of things together. Because it’s almost like we have to catch up on what we lost,” Donna said.

Carolanne and Bob Cameron adopted Donna and Dana in 1969.

“It’s pretty neat. I’m happy for the girls,” Bob said.

“It’s going to progress. I don’t know if I would call it work. But yeah, I want to get to know everybody much better. This is definitely just the beginning,” Matt said.

The start of new connections and traditions. The beginning of a bond that was born from a yearning for answers from the past.

The siblings say they do have some new information that there may be even more siblings and relatives out there.

