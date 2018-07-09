BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old was shot in the arm by Maryland Special Police officers after they reportedly saw the suspect in the middle of a drug deal.

According to police, the shooting happened at 9:30 a.m. at a methadone clinic in the 5200 block of Park Heights Ave.

Investigators believe two Maryland Special Police officers saw someone buying drugs in the parking lot of the clinic.

The two officers went to investigate, and while confronting the suspects, one of the officers shot a suspect in the arm.

The suspect was then taken to an area hospital. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The two officers were not with the Baltimore Police Department, but are certified through the state. The officers have badges and are armed.

Click here for more information on Special Police officers.

The Baltimore Police Department is on scene investigating.

