OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find three suspects who stole $500 in quarters and did $500 in damage to an arcade game in Ocean City.

Ocean City police officers were called out on June 24 about a theft at an arcade near Worcester Street and the Boardwalk.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the three suspects breaking into and stealing $500 in quarters from an enclosed arcade game. The suspects also caused $500 in damage to the game.

Investigators found that earlier that morning, the suspects had committed two similar crimes at arcades in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

During the investigation, police also found that these three suspects were responsible for four other thefts in Pennsylvania two days later.

Police were able to identify two of the suspects as Elysia R. Botwin, 42, and Michael Citelli, 48, of New Port Ritchie, Fl. These two suspects have not been taken into custody, and police have not yet been able to identify the third suspect.

Anyone with information on Botwin, Citelli, or the third suspect is asked to call the Ocean City Police Department’s Crime Tips Hotline at 410-520-5136 or leave an anonymous tip at oceancitymd.gov/police.

