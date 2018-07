BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s own x-games star Travis Pastrana completes three of Evel Knievel’s most outrageous stunts in just three hours.

The event took place in Las Vegas Sunday and was produced and aired live by The History Channel.

First, Pastrana, who is from Annapolis, jumped over 52 cars. He then jumped over 16 buses and the notorious fountain at Caesars Palace.

