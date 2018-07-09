BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I hope you got to get out and enjoy some of the past weekend. How GOOD was that weather? It was actually coolish Sunday morning. We start this day off just as nice, and through the afternoon remain so with a high of 88, very comfortable, degrees!

And through the week we will see temps right at the normal of 88°, and comfortable, with the exception of tomorrow. Dilly Dilly!! The “pit of misery”, weather-wise, will be tomorrow with a Sunny high of 92, humid, degrees. But a mid week wind shift will take the humidity away for the most part.

The biggest weather we will discuss this week will be Tropical Storm Chris, soon to become Cat 1 Hurricane Chris. This is located off the Carolina’s, and will be forced out to sea by the dome of high pressure giving us this beautiful start to the week. Weather and Real Estate have one thing in common, LOCATION. In this case the location of the blocking high, and storm itself. It is not out of the question to see tropical activity this close, this early, into Hurricane Season. But it is not too common either when looking at data compiled over the last 100 years. Three named storms now before mid-July. More to come too, GAME ON!

But for now enjoy this beautiful day that can make a Monday seem not so,….Monday!

MB!

