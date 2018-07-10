BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating three separate shootings Tuesday that left two men, including a teen, dead and another person injured.

Officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim around 1:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the groin, thigh and calf, authorities say.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the area of Division and Bloom streets where he heard what he thought was firecrackers. The victim then realized he was shot.

The second shooting occurred around 2:50 a.m. when officers responded to the 2400 block of West Garrison Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the rear of the 500 block of Hoffman Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

