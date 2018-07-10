MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — An Amber Alert has been sent out for 9-year-old Kingston Perry and 18-month-old Karina Perry, who police say is with their biological father, 35-year-old Dwight Reylando Perry.

The three were last seen in Gaithersburg, Md., around 1 p.m. Tuesday, state police say.

Dwight Perry is accused of stabbing the mother of Karina Perry, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect has a mohawk-style haircut and his clothing is unknown at this time.

Dwight Perry is likely driving a blue Toyota Camry with MD tag 5DF8922.

Call 911 or the Montgomery County Police Department if you have any information on these missing children.

