BREAKINGAmber Alert Issued For Missing 9-Year-Old Boy, 18-Month-Old Girl
Filed Under:Amber Alert

MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — An Amber Alert has been sent out for 9-year-old Kingston Perry and 18-month-old Karina Perry, who police say is with their biological father, 35-year-old Dwight Reylando Perry.

The three were last seen in Gaithersburg, Md., around 1 p.m. Tuesday, state police say.

0710amberalert Amber Alert Issued For Missing 9 Year Old Boy, 18 Month Old Girl

Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Dwight Perry is accused of stabbing the mother of Karina Perry, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect has a mohawk-style haircut and his clothing is unknown at this time.

Dwight Perry is likely driving a blue Toyota Camry with MD tag 5DF8922.

Call 911 or the Montgomery County Police Department if you have any information on these missing children.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s