BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Twenty animal shelters across Maryland are waiving adoption fees for people looking to give cats and kittens a forever home.

At the Maryland SPCA in Hampden, there are ginger cats, calm gray cats and cages of frisky tabby kitties. All of them, it seems, are just trying to catch your eye in hopes of trading in a cage for a home.

Luckily, the humans on the other side of the bars are looking out for them. Nearly two dozen shelters in Maryland have banded together as part of their second annual “Maryland 2,000: Saving Lives Across Maryland” adoption event. The goal between the shelters is to find homes for 2,000 cats and kitties.

“During the entire month of July, we are waiving adoption fees for all of our cats and kittens in an attempt to find them all homes so we can have more room to adopt out more cats and kittens. It’s really a busy time for shelters in Maryland,” said Tina Regester, communications director for the Maryland SPCA.

Fees average around $100. All cats will be fully up to date on their shots and will have been spayed or neutered.

Nearby in Medfield, Emily Blizzard took advantage of the free adoption program last year.

Years earlier, she adopted a dark grey kitten named Tiny Rick. Now that he’s a cat, she and her husband have realized he was lonely.

They came to the shelter in Hampden looking for another cat when they came upon Ghost, a friendly, stark white cat that is deaf.

Ever since then, Ghost and Tiny RIck have gotten along famously, and according to Emily, “It really got Tiny Rick in line. He was scratching at things and really being a mischevious guy.”

Back at the shelter, the staff would really like someone to fall for Stella. she born with wobbly cat disorder, which impacts her walking and coordination, but she isn’t sick. She’s a sweetie and has been at the shelter for three months.

So far, the shelters have adopted out more than 400 cats, which is down from 700 this time last year. The free adoption program ends July 31.

The following shelters are participating:

Allegany County Animal Shelter, Animal League of Queen Anne’s County, Anne Arundel County Animal Control, Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, BARCS, Baywater Animal Rescue, Cecil County Animal Services, City of College Park Animal Control, Frederick County Division of Animal Control & Adoptions, Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center, Humane Society of Carroll County, Humane Society of Harford County, Humane Society of Kent County, Humane Society of Washington County, Maryland SPCA, Prince George County Animal Services Division, Talbot County Humane Society, Tri-County Animal Shelter and Wicomico County Humane Society. A Cat Clinic, Arnold Veterinary Hospital, Brentwood Animal Hospital, Calvert Veterinary Center, Cat Sense Feline Hospital, Countryside Veterinary Clinic, Homeward Bound Mobile Vet, Metropolitan Cat Hospital, VCA Columbia Animal Hospital @ Hickory Ridge, VCA Lewis Animal Hospital and VCA Peachtree Animal Hospital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook