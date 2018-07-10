DERWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man was bitten by a copperhead in a Maryland park Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer, the man was canoeing on Lake Needwood in the Rock Creek Regional State Park.

As he was coming ashore, he was bitten on the foot.

The man is in good condition.

The bite mark indicated the man was bitten by a venomous snake and the man also recognized the snake as a copperhead.

ICYMI (~830p 7/9) Lake Needwood, canoeing on Lake & while coming ashore, an adult male was bitten on foot. He was in good condition. Bite marks indicative of a venemous snake bite, as well as, patient recognized the snake as a copperhead NOTE: venomous bites are rather rare pic.twitter.com/E7DJwos58p — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2018

Although venomous bites are rare, there are two venomous snakes found in Maryland — the Northern copperhead and the Timber rattlesnake.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Services offers tips on how to identify them:

In Maryland, venomous snakes have slit-like pupils, and extra sensory pit on either side of their head and a diamond-shape head that is much larger than the rest of its body.

DNR says some non-venomous snakes will try to mimic venomous ones by puffing out their heads to look bigger.

Northern copperheads have dark-colored crossbands shaped like an hourglass.

Timber rattlesnakes are the only snake in Maryland with a rattle.

It has a triangular head with facial “pits” between its eyes and nostril.

There are two colors — one that’s yellow with dark brown or black chevrons and the other that’s black with a black head and black chevrons.

If you get bitten by a venomous snake, officials say don’t panic. You must stay calm to keep from pumping the poison around your system.

Immobilize bitten area and keep it lower than the heart. Get medical help immediately.

Recent Copperhead Snake bite (Lake Needwood) If snake bitten, Immobilize bitten area & keep it lower than the heart. Get medical help. Do not attempt to drive yourself. Most of all, stay calm (to keep from pumping the poison around your system) Main thing is to get to a hospital pic.twitter.com/DWht1k8FkI — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2018

Another Maryland woman was bitten by a venomous snake in April.

If you need to talk with a poison specialist, call 1-800-222-1222.

