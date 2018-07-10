BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving two “trike-style motorcycles” has closed two lanes of the Inner Loop during rush hour traffic Tuesday.

According to Maryland State Police, the wreck happened on I-695 before exit 12B -MD 372 Wilkens Ave.

Two victims, a male and female, were taken to Shock Trauma. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are warning the public about possible traffic delays as a result of this crash.

Crash that closes two left lanes on IL I-695 prior to exit 12B -MD 372 Wilkens Ave involved two trike-style motorcycles. #MDTraffic — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 10, 2018

