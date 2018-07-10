Filed Under:Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving two “trike-style motorcycles” has closed two lanes of the Inner Loop during rush hour traffic Tuesday.

According to Maryland State Police, the wreck happened on I-695 before exit 12B -MD 372 Wilkens Ave.

Two victims, a male and female, were taken to Shock Trauma. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are warning the public about possible traffic delays as a result of this crash.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s