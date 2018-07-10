Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving two “trike-style motorcycles” has closed two lanes of the Inner Loop during rush hour traffic Tuesday.
According to Maryland State Police, the wreck happened on I-695 before exit 12B -MD 372 Wilkens Ave.
Two victims, a male and female, were taken to Shock Trauma. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police are warning the public about possible traffic delays as a result of this crash.
