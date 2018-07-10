  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore Tuesday night.

Baltimore City Police say a 28-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old woman was injured in the shooting in the area of North and Pennsylvania avenues, where a police car was vandalized and a nearby CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during the Freddie Gray protests in 2015.

A large crowd gathered in the area, according to police, before officers took control of the scene around 7 p.m.

Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that officers on foot heard gunshots and performed “lifesaving efforts.”

The woman — who has not yet been identified — is undergoing treatment, according to police.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

