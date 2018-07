KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are working to put out a fire at a houseboat on Kent Island.

Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to Castle Harbor Marina on Kent Island for a houseboat fire Tuesday morning.

The call came in to police at about 9:30 a.m.

There are no injuries reported as a result of this fire

