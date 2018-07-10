BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When President Donald Trump officially nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, many in Maryland leadership had strong opinions about his choice.

Kavanaugh, a Marylander himself from Bethesda, currently serves as a judge on the powerful US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, tweeted that “Americans deserve a Supreme Court justice who will stand up for liberty and justice for all – not someone picked from a list compiled by right-wing organizations to do their bidding. Kavanaugh does not meet that basic standard of fairness and impartiality, and I cannot support him.”

Representative Andy Harris, a Republican, tweeted that Kavanaugh “is a fine choice,” a “brilliant legal mind,” and is “well suited to follow in the footsteps of Justice Kennedy.” He says he hopes the Senate will “confirm him without delay.”

Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat, tweeted “We must have a Justice who will apply the law fairly even for the most vulnerable among us, and not interpret it to protect the privileges of the most powerful. Judge Kavanaugh will not be that Justice.”

Representative Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, tweeted “I strongly urge Senators on both sides of the aisle – especially those who have come together before to defeat efforts to repeal the ACA and roll back reproductive health care rights – to defeat this nomination.”

Rep. Hoyer explained that Kavanaugh “has a record of opposition to the [Affordable Care Act] and women’s reproductive rights.”

Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, tweeted out a statement saying he was concerned that Kavanaugh would “undermine the rule of law and allow unchecked abuse of presidential power by deferring criminal investigations and prosecutions of presidential misconduct until after President Trump leaves offices.”

Democratic candidate for Governor Ben Jealous tweeted “we are now facing the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation.”

The Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination in the fall.

