COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A memorial for Capital Gazette shooting victim John McNamara will be held Tuesday.

The service for the sports reporter will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the University of Maryland College Park Chapel.

McNamara died June 28 when a gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom. Suspect Jarrod Ramos, 38, is being held on five counts of first degree murder.

