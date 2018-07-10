NORFOLK, Va. (WJZ) — The viral police Lip Sync Battle has made it’s way to the East Coast and the Norfolk Police Department didn’t disappoint with their rendition of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”

“YOUR WAIT IS OVER!!!! The Norfolk Police Department was challenged by the Corinth Police Department, Texas to a #lipsync battle and we gladly accepted,” the department posted to their Facebook page.

In the video one officer is seen leading the group down hallways, dancing and lipsyncing to the song. They go throughout the entire building and even the local fire department makes an appearance.

The best part of the video is it was done in one take!

“As you can see we all had a great time filming the video, which we have to point out was done in #onetake!,” they wrote.

The video was posted Sunday evening and since then has nearly 500,000 shares.

The Norfolk Police Department challenged the Seattle Police Department, the Norfolk Constabulary, the Virginia Beach Police Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to a lipsync.

