BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A recount is set to begin in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County Executive.

After a close race and counting the final ballots, election officials declared that John Olszewski beat out State Senator Jim Brochin by only nine votes for the winner of the Democratic ticket.

WJZ confirmed with the Brochin campaign on Tuesday that they have chosen to have a manual recount of voter ballots.

The votes were certified Tuesday morning.

The recount is set to start in the next couple of days, and could last for a couple of days as they recount the votes.

