DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens, including a 16-year-old driver, were charged for allegedly ramming a Baltimore County Police cruiser Monday night with a stolen Jeep. They were attempting to flee police.

WJZ has exclusive video of the incident which began around 5:33 p.m. in the 8100 block of Shore Road.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle and saw six teens enter the car. They checked the tags and identified the Jeep was reported stolen from the 8000 block of Del Haven earlier that day.

One marked and one unmarked police car blocked the roadway with their lights on as the red Jeep Liberty began to approach them.

Police said the driver then accelerated toward the marked police car, ramming the front of the patrol car with so much force that it drove up onto the car’s front bumper and hood, rendering the patrol card disabled.

The Jeep also sustained damage and drove a short distance away before stopping. All of the the teens bailed from the vehicle and ran in different directions.

Officers created a perimeter and searched the area — asking residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

Two people were arrested a short time later; four suspects remain at large.

Jeremy Patrick Hager of the 8000 block of Kavanagh Road was identified as the driver. Although 16, he will be charged as an adult.

Derek Darnelle Stroman, 19, of the 7800 block of Harold Road was identified as a passenger of the vehicle.

Hager and Stroman will be charged on the following counts:

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Reckless Endangerment

Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle

Grand Theft

Malicious Destruction of Property

Unauthorized Removal of Property

Rogue and Vagabond

They were both denied bail and are being held at the Baltimore County Detention center.

The good news is that the officer in the cruiser was not hurt, but it’s deja vu for the department, who saw one of their own run down in a similar situation just six weeks ago.

About 50 yards down the alley, a police car has front end damage and is pushed into a ditch. Police say several teenagers rammed the car in a stolen SUV before scattering. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/JrZjFXCgFq — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) July 10, 2018

