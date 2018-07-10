  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore County Public Schools, Verletta White

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Board of Education has voted to keep the Baltimore County interim superintendent in the position for the upcoming school year.

The board voted 9-2 for Dr. Verletta White to be the interim superintendent of schools for the 2018-19 school year.

White has been serving as the interim after State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon rejected the board’s vote to make White the permanent superintendent, citing an ethics violation.

An ethics panel found White failed to properly report outside income and used the “prestige” of her job to get consulting work. Her predecessor, Dallas Dance, faced similar allegations. But unlike Dance, White has never been charged with a crime.

“People go along with decisions that are made because there is a supermajority. Well, I will remind this board and this community that there was a super majority when Dallas Dance was reappointed,” school board member Kathleen Causey said in June.

Salmon rejected White twice for the permanent role, but in a recent letter last month, she also indicated she’d be willing to allow White to serve for one more year on an interim basis.

