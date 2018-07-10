BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pretty solid day, and forecast, for us here in the Mid-Atlantic over the next few days. This day has started out about 10° warmer than yesterday morning , and a bit sticker. But this hit of Summer, with a capital “S”, will be short lived. A cold front moving through the area tonight will knock temps back about 4° tomorrow and it will also remove the humidity that will build up today. As that front moves across the region we may see a widely scattered thunderstorm, but nothing severe is expected.

Short, sweet and to the point this blog is. And that is a beautiful thing. Let me tell you why. A cold front passing by on a hot, and humid, evening with no severe weather, and a tropical storm just to the South with no adverse effect on us. Call this day calm, and a win for us. Have a good, and safe day!

MB!

