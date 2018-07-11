BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has launched a program to attract qualified young people for careers in the city’s police force.
Mayor Catherine Pugh says the Cadet-Apprentice Program will help train the next generation of officers. In a Wednesday statement, Pugh described it as part of a reform effort to ensure “constitutional, community-based policing.”
RELATED: BPD Transferring 115 Officers To Patrol In Response To Surge In Violence
A federal consent decree mandating sweeping police reforms in Baltimore is gradually ramping up. It was authorized in January 2017 after the Justice Department detailed longstanding patterns of racial profiling and unconstitutional policing.
There are 11 cadets in the program approved for state accreditation. Pugh aims to have 20 at the close of this year.
Cadets can start at age 18 and continue until they’re eligible to enter the police academy at 20 ½. The starting salary is $30,000.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You could not pay me enough to want to work for this city babysitting entitled HOODRATS! Work for any other dept you will get the respect you deserve. You get what you had the other night trying to get violent criminals off the streets and you confronted with I’m black and entitled to do what I want and get away with it MOD MENTALITY. This city NEEDS to support it’s police instead of protecting HOODRATS and NOT holding parents accountable and turning offenders back out on the streets to kill our Baltimore Count officers like the HOODRAT that murdered and ran over OUR officer! SHAME ON YOU BALTIMORE CITY LEADERS, JUDGES and the broken juvenile justice system. the dead bodies KEEP piling up every single day MAYOR!! We need a new mayor she is part of the problem…