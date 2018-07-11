QUEENSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County police say they discovered a body in the woods near Joseph Boyles Rd. in Queenstown.

The body of a 19-year-old man was found at 5 a.m., and authorities do not suspect foul play in his death.

The man’s name is not being released until his next of kin have been notified.

His body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say there is no threat to the community but to expect a police presence in the area while they investigate.

