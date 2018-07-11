PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — While attempting to rob a home in Pasadena, Md., a burglar was interrupted by his two victims, who confronted him in their home.

Philip Luke Koletty, 30, of Pasadena Md., was transported to a hospital after attempting to rob a home in the 8600 block of Gambier Harbor in Pasadena, Md.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the home on July 11 at 2:26 a.m. when a man and a woman reported they had been woken up by Koletty inside their home. The man confronted Koletty and they both cut each other with knives, the male victim with a cut on his upper body and Koletty a cut to his neck and shoulder area. The woman was also cut on her hand. when she tried to intervene. Koletty then ran from the home.

Officers and a police helicopter responded and found the suspect hiding in a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody and to the hospital. Both the victims were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

