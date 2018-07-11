BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police were able to arrest a suspect in connection with a carjacking, but are still searching for a second suspect who fled the scene.

The Baltimore Police Department confirms they arrested a suspect Wednesday for a carjacking that happened on Tuesday. No further details were released on the carjacking.

A second suspect fled before officers were able to take them into custody.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 4300 block of Marble Hall Rd. to assist with the search.

Chopper 13 was over the scene, and officers were seen looking into a storm drain.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook