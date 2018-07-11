ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for the man who robbed a Royal Farms early Wednesday morning.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the armed robbery happened at 3:40 a.m. at the Royal Farms located in the 200 block of Oak Manor Dr. in Glen Burnie.

Responding officers met with a store clerk, who said a male suspect came into the store, took out a handgun, and demanded money, before making off with cash stolen from the store.

No injuries were reported as a result of this robbery.

Police searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook