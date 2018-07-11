BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman has answered the call to adopt a 12-year-old stray named Stella from an animal shelter that is waiving adoption fees.

Stella has “Wobbly Cat Syndrome”, which means part of her brain didn’t develop and though such cats are healthy, they shake and are very uncoordinated.

On Tuesday, WJZ asked if someone could adopt Stella.

After the piece aired, a woman who was at the shelter choosing a cat picked Stella right before someone who saw the story came in to try to adopt her. As a result, the phone lines at the Maryland SPCA are now busy with people asking to adopt Stella.

While she’s now with her new family, callers are being told that there are other special needs cats available.

Nearly two dozen shelters in Maryland have banded together as part of their second annual “Maryland 2,000: Saving Lives Across Maryland” adoption event. The goal between the shelters is to find homes for 2,000 cats and kitties.

“During the entire month of July, we are waiving adoption fees for all of our cats and kittens in an attempt to find them all homes so we can have more room to adopt out more cats and kittens. It’s really a busy time for shelters in Maryland,” said Tina Regester, communications director for the Maryland SPCA.

Fees average around $100. All cats will be fully up to date on their shots and will have been spayed or neutered.

So far, the shelters have adopted out more than 400 cats, which is down from 700 this time last year. The free adoption program ends July 31.

The following shelters are participating:

Allegany County Animal Shelter, Animal League of Queen Anne’s County, Anne Arundel County Animal Control, Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society, BARCS, Baywater Animal Rescue, Cecil County Animal Services, City of College Park Animal Control, Frederick County Division of Animal Control & Adoptions, Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center, Humane Society of Carroll County, Humane Society of Harford County, Humane Society of Kent County, Humane Society of Washington County, Maryland SPCA, Prince George County Animal Services Division, Talbot County Humane Society, Tri-County Animal Shelter and Wicomico County Humane Society. A Cat Clinic, Arnold Veterinary Hospital, Brentwood Animal Hospital, Calvert Veterinary Center, Cat Sense Feline Hospital, Countryside Veterinary Clinic, Homeward Bound Mobile Vet, Metropolitan Cat Hospital, VCA Columbia Animal Hospital @ Hickory Ridge, VCA Lewis Animal Hospital and VCA Peachtree Animal Hospital.

