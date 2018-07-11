  • WJZ 13On Air

HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Six men have been arrested on prostitution charges following an undercover police operation.

The Howard County Police Department arrested six men at a hotel in the 8100 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup.

Detectives placed fake ads on websites they knew were used for prostitution.

Men who called the number in the ad spoke with an undercover female officer who gave a meeting location after the caller’s request.

When the men arrived and offered money for sex acts, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

The following men were arrested:

  • Kenneth Ballard, 53 of Princess Anne
  • Alexander Collins, 30, of Crofton
  • Nigel Khkan, 33, of Beltsville
  • Thong Nhan, 35, of Ellicott City
  • Pierre Raymon, 27, of Beltsville
  • Daoning Zhang, 44, of Colombia

