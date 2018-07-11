MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — Two missing children resulted in an Amber Alert Tuesday across the area after a domestic dispute. The alert was canceled when the father turned himself in.

Montgomery County Police officers in the Special Victims Investigations Division have arrested and charged Dwight Perry, 35, after officers responded to Perry’s home where they received a call for a stabbing at the home just after 1 p.m. Officers found Perry’s girlfriend inside suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to her lower back. She was taken to an area hospital.

Perry’s girlfriend told investigators Perry had assaulted her with a knife during an argument inside the home. After stabbing her, Perry took his two children and fled in his car.

After seeing the Amber Alert issued for the two children, Perry stopped at a fire station in Prince George’s County and turned himself in to Prince George’s County Police. The two children were not with Perry, but he told police one child was at a daycare facility and the other was at a family member’s home. They were both safe and unharmed.

Perry admitted during a police interview to stabbing the victim, and he has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

